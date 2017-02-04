UPDATE: 59-year-old driver killed as truck falls off cliff

The 59-year old driver was killed in the impact.

UPDATE : It has been confirmed a 59-year-old man died in a truck rollover on Gladstone-Monto Rd.

At about 11pm Thursday night, police received a call that a truck went through the barrier on the mountain road winding down past Kalpowar and rolled approximately 40 metres.

It went over the embankment and crashed on the range at the bottom of the cliff.

The Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and local police from Monto and Maryborough came to locate the truck.

Monto police Constable Michael Schmidt said the cause of the incident is currently undetermined.

"Forensic crash units have attended and are currently investigating the cause of the crash," Constable Schmidt said.

"Undertakers have also attended and removed the deceased for further autopsy."

The truck was delivering logs to Gladstone and is suspected to have come from Kalpowar State Forest logging site.

Three friends of the driver who came to visit the site and pay respects said they were "devastated".

EARLIER: A PERSON has died after a truck crashed west of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd, Kalpowar just after 11pm following reports a logging truck had fallen 40 metres down a cliff.

The driver of the truck, the sole occupant, was declared deceased at the scene.

It is understood a member of the public had to use the phone of a nearby residence to call for help due to poor mobile reception in the area.

Rescue crews have commenced a recovery operation this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

