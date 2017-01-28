Driver was trapped, injured in single-vehicle rollover near Yeppoon

UPDATE 5.15PM: THE sole occupant in a single-vehicle rollover will be transported by the Queensland Ambulance Service to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Initial reports indicate the crash happened about 4.40pm on Mount Rae rd, Bungundarra, north-west of Yeppoon.

Emergency services on scene used hydraulic equipment to remove the man from the car, and a search found there were no other passengers.

5PM: A DRIVER is still in their vehicle after a single-vehicle rollover on Mount Rae Rd, Bungundarra.

Initial reports indicate the incident happened about 4.40pm, about 1km south of Preston Rd north-west of Yeppoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Police Service and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are on scene.

Hydrolic equipment will be used to gain access to the driver.