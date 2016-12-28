Drivers still making the same fatal mistakes 30 years on

30 YEARS: Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Senior Supervisor Jason Thompson reflects on road accident changes from since when he started 31 years ago with QAS.

MOST motorists driving these days grew up wearing seat belts, or at least remember when they were introduced. So why are people suddenly not wearing them?

This is a question that has one of the region's senior Queensland Ambulance Service officers scratching his head.

Jason Thompson has been with the QAS for 31 years and has noted that the Fatal Five hasn't changed in that time - they've just evolved with modern technology and other advancements.

"Each accident is unique on its own, but there is a commonality of the fatal five coming into all of them,” he said.

"Over 30 years, a good positive is that types of injuries are of a lessened degree now because cars are much safer.

"We've gone from in the early days where a lot of your cars didn't have seat belts. They didn't crumple.

"You went from sternum injuries and all these injuries and people ejected out of cars because they physically didn't have any restraints.

"The cars were built solid so that the car didn't break, you did. As opposed to now where the car is meant to take the impact.”

Mr Thompson said the capsule - the internal part where you sit - is supposed to survive the impact.

"So the front crumples, the side crumples. These days, you have airbags in every direction. In front of you, behind you, in the seat, in the door pockets. All that sort of stuff.”

"But what's creeping in now in the fatal five is seatbelts,” Mr Thompson said.

"People aren't wearing seatbelts so now we are starting to get people ejected again.”

He said another big Fatal Five that is still seen in road traffic accidents is fatigue.

"Fatigue is a big one, especially this area because if you think about it, people travel from Brisbane and you get here and it is a fatigue zone,” Mr Thompson said.

"The worse fatigue zone is down around the Miriam Vale area because they have driven so far and they are tired and the next one is the Marlborough area towards Mackay. It just seems to be that zone.

He said the next Fatal Five problem - driving under the influence - had gone from drink driving and marijuana 30 years ago to now including other recreational drugs such as ecstasy, ice and MDMA.

And it's not just recreational drugs that are impairing people's ability to drive safely.

Mr Thompson said QAS is finding people taking prescription medications for mental health issues and anti-depressants and anti-histamines are also involved in crashes.

"It's quite common now for someone to be medicated to calm down, they might be on anti-depressants,” he said.

"And if you've got a big dose, you are affected in that you have slow reflexes and that sort of stuff.”

And the final Fatal Five that is still causing accidents - distractions.

Society has gone from the days of only having a radio with maybe three channels available to having multi-media devices that you can plug iPhones into and pop in CDs as well as the radio.