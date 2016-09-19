Driving a boat while intoxicated still a crime

Officer in charge of Hervey Bay Water Police, Sergeant Paul Bacon speaks about the rescue of the men off Moonboom Island.Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle

WITH news that water police from Yeppoon, Gladstone and Hervey Bay have joined forces to keep locals safe, it is time to remember that drink-driving is still an offence while on the water.

Sergeant Paul Bacon made a great point in The Morning Bulletin's story today, and it is something everyone should take note of.

"We are also reminding people about the dangers of alcohol, drug use and boating. You wouldn't drive your car while affected by drugs or alcohol - so why would you operate a boat?” Sgt Bacon said.

A boat is still a motor vehicle, and harm can still come to passengers regardless of the lack of bitumen.

The message comes at an important time, with more and more community members hitting the water as temperatures begin to rise, and the draw of our beautiful Keppels become too much.

And as tempting as it may be to crack a cold one on the quick trip over to the islands, the law still applies off land, and more importantly, the risk still applies.

An accident can happen in the blink of an eye, and the ocean is notoriously unforgiving.

Of course drowning is still a reality for too many.

Surprisingly, or perhaps unsurprisingly, almost one-fifth of drowning deaths (19%) in 2015/2016 occurred in people aged 25-34 years.

This age group is not invincible, and it pays to be aware, prepared and responsible.

So listen to Sgt Bacon, and take the necessary precautions before you hit the water this spring and summer.