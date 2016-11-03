DRONE: Residents frustrated with Statue Bay work delays

FRUSTRATED: Barry Schutze says the Statue Bay repairs are taking too long. INSET:

THE Scenic Highway has been closed since Wednesday last week for reconstruction works at Statue Bay, but one resident says he hasn't seen any construction workers or equipment at the site.

Barry Schutze (pictured) is frustrated at the 20-month wait for the reconstruction works and said he has been down to the site a number of times in the past week to check out the work, only to see no people or equipment.

However, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the area had been closed while the contractors set up operations.

He said the contractors will be working on the down slope works which include the restoration of the road carriageway and the seawall.

"We will keep the community informed over that period,” Cr Ludwig said.

"If, during the course of the construction there is an opportunity to reopen (Scenic Hwy at Statue Bay) for a limited use, we will.”

He said any reopening of the road would be up to the contractor.

The section of the road destroyed by Cyclone Marcia in February 2014 will be closed until construction is completed.

Cr Ludwig said construction was expected to be completed by the end of June, 2017, subject to weather.

"Council will release more detailed information about the project (scope and design) in partnership with the State and Federal Governments who are funding the majority of the works through the Queensland Reconstruction Authority,” he said.

The information is expected to be released within the next two weeks and Cr Ludwig said he would organise a public information session at the Yeppoon Town Hall for residents.

"It's been one of the most complex jobs we've had,” Cr Ludwig said.

He added there were two major components to the works - the restoration of the seawall and roadway and the the cliff stabilisation.

"They are two very highly specialised areas of road reconstruction.”