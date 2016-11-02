'Drop and shop' car wash makes Rockhampton shine

Yohwan Oh at the new Concierge Car Wash at Stockland Shopping Centre.

ROCKHAMPTON'S first car park car wash is here and customers are loving it.

Concierge Car Wash opened in Stockland Rockhampton earlier this month, offering affordable car washing and detailing all while you shop.

National manager Yohwan Oh said the business had been going well and offered a full range of services to customers.

"We have 20 years experience,” Yohwan said.

"We do speciality detailing, inside and out.

"The customers have been very happy.”

Stockland Rockhampton's centre marketing manager, Amanda Tippins-Kirk said the facility was a great addition to the centre.

"Stockland Rockhampton is excited to welcome Concierge Car Wash to the centre,” Ms Tippins-Kirk said.

"The new store provides a convenient and affordable service to Central Queenslanders, with the option to drop and shop, returning to a car that is sparkling clean.”

Concierge Car Wash is offering a free wax with every wash product purchase until November 21, 2016.

Price list