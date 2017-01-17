DROP BEAR: Wild koalas to be reintroduced to CQ

We could soon be saying hello to new friends in the trees

FOR years the working group of the Capricorn Koala Project (CKP) has been pushing for the reintroduction of koalas into suitable habitat in the Central Queensland region.

And now it's finally become a reality.

Graeme Strauchan, CPK member and Rockhampton Zoo life science coordinator, said the group will launch an exciting new venture to return koala populations to the numbers of the past on January 19, thanks to approval from the State Government.

He said the furry animals have all but disappeared from the Capricorn region, where historically there were large successful populations in areas such as the Mt Archer National Park all the way out to the coast.

"During the 1920s there was a thriving trade in koala pelts which reduced the population to a very low level,” he said.

"Subsequently, human development, feral dogs, road kill and natural disasters such as bush fires further impacted the already at risk koala population.”

The working group also includes private landowners, representatives from the corporate sector and local conservation organisations.

Local landowner Ian Dunn, who wants to correct the mistakes of the past by using his land bordering the Mt Archer National Park for the sole purpose of providing a safe haven for koalas, will feature as a speaker at the launch.

He will be joined by Dr Alistair Melzer from CQUniversity and Dr Bill Ellis from the University of Queensland.

Where: Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton

When: January 19 at 10.30am