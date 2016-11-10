Drop in to Afishionados for a beer or two

NEW LOOK: Husband and wife team Kristan and Aimee Casuscelli at Afisionados in Yeppoon which has just undergone renovations recently.

IN THE space of just two weeks, Aimee and Kristan Casuscelli had sold their house in the Blue Mountains and bought a fish and chip restaurant in Yeppoon.

Looking for a sea-change, the new owners found Anzac Parade's Afishionados and have had a busy year, full of new and exciting challenges.

They have renovated the casual, cafe style seafood restaurant and added a bar to its layout with an extensive selection of Australian craft beers and spirits now on the menu.

Taking over the business three days before Easter, Aimee said the renovations gave the shop more of a funky, modern vibe.

"We saw the potential of this place, it's such a great location,” she said. "We wanted to offer people a place to enjoy a drink after work that's different to the other places in town without being a pub or a club,” Kristan added. With plenty of positive feedback from locals and tourists alike, the young family were excited about offering the Capricorn Coast a unique dining experience.

"You can walk straight from the beach covered in sand and get some fresh seafood,” Aimee laughed. "We wanted it to be a little bit alternative without being too fancy,” Kristan added. "And who doesn't want a beer with their fish and chips?”