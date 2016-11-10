38°
News

Drop in to Afishionados for a beer or two

Amy Haydock | 10th Nov 2016 7:14 AM
NEW LOOK: Husband and wife team Kristan and Aimee Casuscelli at Afisionados in Yeppoon which has just undergone renovations recently.
NEW LOOK: Husband and wife team Kristan and Aimee Casuscelli at Afisionados in Yeppoon which has just undergone renovations recently. Chris Ison ROK041116cfish4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE space of just two weeks, Aimee and Kristan Casuscelli had sold their house in the Blue Mountains and bought a fish and chip restaurant in Yeppoon.

Looking for a sea-change, the new owners found Anzac Parade's Afishionados and have had a busy year, full of new and exciting challenges.

They have renovated the casual, cafe style seafood restaurant and added a bar to its layout with an extensive selection of Australian craft beers and spirits now on the menu.

Taking over the business three days before Easter, Aimee said the renovations gave the shop more of a funky, modern vibe.

"We saw the potential of this place, it's such a great location,” she said. "We wanted to offer people a place to enjoy a drink after work that's different to the other places in town without being a pub or a club,” Kristan added. With plenty of positive feedback from locals and tourists alike, the young family were excited about offering the Capricorn Coast a unique dining experience.

"You can walk straight from the beach covered in sand and get some fresh seafood,” Aimee laughed. "We wanted it to be a little bit alternative without being too fancy,” Kristan added. "And who doesn't want a beer with their fish and chips?”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
PAYBACK TIME: 118,000 owed money from Cash Converters

PAYBACK TIME: 118,000 owed money from Cash Converters

CASH Converters will return almost $11 million to its “payday loan” customers it failed to work out if people could actually pay them back.

100% FIFO the 'cancer of the bush'

KAP state leader Rob Katter.

KAP to back Labor's FIFO ban bill

Drop in to Afishionados for a beer or two

NEW LOOK: Husband and wife team Kristan and Aimee Casuscelli at Afisionados in Yeppoon which has just undergone renovations recently.

Aimee and Kristan Casuscelli sell up for seachange.

"3000 empty houses": Labor MP takes swipe over CQ pain

"In past years in the mining industry, jobs were safe. Not anymore."

Local Partners

Cyclists to benefit from new cycling grant funding

MORE cycle paths for safer travel could be built in the Keppel electorate if the Livingstone Shire Council succeeds in securing further funding.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Some RSL clubs are 'rude' to young veterans

Queensland RSL state deputy president John Stachan OAM, Stanthorpe RSL president Cyril Charlwood and Queensland RSL president Stewart Cameron CSC at Stanthorpe's RSL centenary event on Saturday, October 22.

Young veterans staying away from RSLs after 'rude' treatment

GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

DON'T MISS: Aussie folk band Boy & Bear will play at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month as they bring their Limit of Love tour around the country.

LOOKING to catch a live gig around town this weekend?

Musical star still a Rockhampton gal at heart

Rob Mills and Gretel Scarlett star in Grease the Musical. Rockhampton woman Gretel will return home for an intimate performance at Delizie Restaurant on November 18.

Gretel Scarlett is coming home and hasn't changed one bit

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

LOOKING to catch a live gig around town this weekend?

Musical star still a Rockhampton gal at heart

Rob Mills and Gretel Scarlett star in Grease the Musical. Rockhampton woman Gretel will return home for an intimate performance at Delizie Restaurant on November 18.

Gretel Scarlett is coming home and hasn't changed one bit

Rocky girl makes screen debut

FEATURE FILM: Natasha Lawrence and Kylene Anderson at a body building competition, featured in the film Destination Arnold which will screen in Rockhampton this weekend.

FOR the last two years Kylene Anderson's life has been recorded.

Morning Melodies: Shirley Bassey

SHOW STOPPER: Internationally acclaimed vocalist Brunie Riley.

THE Morning Melodies season will conclude next month.

Christmas spirit comes early for Club 28

TIS THE SEASON: Musical group Club 28 celebrate Christmas at Yeppoon Town Hall Saturday night.

CLUB 28 celebrate Christmas with early performance.

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $320,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $320,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Clever design, fantastic location and side access

12 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $445,000

Located only minutes from the Golf and Bowls Club this immaculate 223.71m2 home is ready to move into! - Step inside and be greeted by high 9ft ceilings creating a...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $439,000

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Fantastic buying at only $369,000

12 Jacaranda Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Affordable four bedroom home perfectly positioned in Norman Gardens with easy access to the University, major shopping centres and schools. -Large a/c open plan...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $459,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $389,000 Neg

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $250,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!