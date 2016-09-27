Drowning statistics a sobering truth

North Coast Swimming Championships at Coffs harbour War Memorial Pool. On your mark, get set, go! Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

MALES are drowning at a much higher rate than females, and people aged 25-34 years accounted for 23% of drowning deaths between June 2015-16.

These are some of the findings in the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2016, which revealed a Sunday afternoon swim is the highest-risk time for drowning deaths.

The report revealed a 5% increase in the number of drowning deaths Australia wide this financial year, with 280 reported deaths compared to 267 the previous year.

Of those, 66 were in Queensland, placing the Sunshine State at the second-highest of all states and territories, behind New South Wales with 96 drowning deaths (34%).

The beach proved the number-one location, accounting for 23% of deaths, followed by rivers and creeks (21%) and ocean/harbour locations (19%).

The number of children aged 0-4 years who drowned this year was 30% less compared to the 10-year average, but children under five are at the highest risk of drowning.

The report was launched last Thursday, September 15, and follows the release of the Australian Water Safety Strategy 2016-2020 in April this year; which identifies high risk age groups, locations and challenges.

The report found most drowning deaths in Queensland occurred in January during warmer weather, and more deaths were recorded on Sundays than any other day of the week, with almost half (45%) of all drowning deaths between midday and 6pm.

Inland waterways continue to be a leading location for drowning, with more than one quarter of all drowning deaths occurring in rivers, creeks, lakes and dams.

Royal Life Saving Society Queensland executive director Michael Darben said making this age group a high priority for drowning prevention initiatives.

"Each drowning death is a personal story, impacting on families, rescuers and communities," he said.

"Royal Life Saving is committed to reducing the number of drowning deaths in Australia and will continue to work with our partners to achieve this goal."

Alcohol consumption and pre-existing medical conditions were identified as risk factors for drowning.

This year, 25 overseas tourists drowned, with almost half (44%) of these visitors from Asian countries and most occurring away from patrolled areas on beaches, in resort swimming pools and rivers, whilst swimming or diving.