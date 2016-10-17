Drugs and weapon found in woman's handbag

THE remnants of methamphetamines were enough to land this woman in front of the court.

Jessica Bernadette Hughes pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after police found her in possession of drugs, syringes and a knife.

The court heard on July 13, Hughes was a passenger in a car pulled over by police on High St, Rockhampton.

During a search police found used syringes, 0.02grams of methamphetamines and a 20cm long knife in her handbag which she told them was for protection.

Hughes, who has a three page criminal history, told the court it was "pretty much just residue in the bags”.

She was sentenced to 10 months probation and is required to attend drug counselling.