Drugs in system costs driver $500

TAKING a mix of cannabis and methamphetamine cost Rex Michael Griffiths $500 and his licence for two months.

Griffiths pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to driving with drugs present in his system.

The court heard the 28-year-old diesel fitter was pulled over by police on the Capricorn Hwy near Kalka and returned a positive roadside drug test.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Griffiths told police he had "done two lines of speed eight days prior”.

Tests confirmed the presence of cannabis and methamphetamine in his system.