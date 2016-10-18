Drunk P-plater caught after crash

ALCOHOL was found in the car of a P-plater after an accident which put several passengers in hospital.

Nicholas Lawrence Doran pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being caught drink driving on his P-plates.

The court heard on August 20, a car crashed into the back of Doran's black Mazda 3 causing the vehicles to veer off Headlow Rd in Cawarral.

Five passengers were taken to hospital as well as Doran who suffered a cut to his head.

When tested at the hospital, he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.074.

Although the accident wasn't directly Doran's fault, police found an open can of alcohol in his centre console.

Magistrate Cameron Press gave Doran a $500 fine and disqualified him from driving for three months.