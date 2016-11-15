Duo cards 49 to claim CQ title

The CQ four-ball men's and women's champions (from left) Len Hogarth (Rockhampton), Vernetta Perret (Town of 1770), Julie Morrison (Gladstone) and Simon Warren (Rockhampton).

GOLF: Rockhampton's Len Hogarth and Simon Warren carded 49 points to win the men's Central Queensland four ball stableford championships.

They were among 44 men's and 42 women's teams from across the region who qualified for the annual final played at the Capricorn Resort on Sunday.

Hogarth and Warren finished two points clear of Gracemere's Ray Bianchi and David Wilson, who had to survive a countback to win the runners-up prize from Capricorn Country Club's Kia George and Adam Crew.

Gladstone's Vernetta Perret teamed up with Julie Morrison from the Town of 1770 to win the ladies championships with 45 points from Calliope's Korynne Brown and Vickie Pollock.

Warren said he and Hogarth were thrilled with their victory, and rated it as one of the most special they had won in their 18-odd years of playing together.

"We qualified for this event last year as well so we're very pleased to win it this time,” he said.

"We're rapt; it feels pretty good to be the CQ champions.

"We shot a good score on a fairly hard course. We got some birdies on some of the harder holes and that was probably the difference.”

Warren and Hogarth both took up golf after they "retired” from playing baseball together with the Mustangs club.

"We're both members of Rockhampton (Golf Club) and we've played together for years and years,” Warren said.

"We play regularly at Rocky and Emu Park and it was at Emu Park where we qualified for the weekend's final.

"Lenny and I concentrate on teams events - four balls, ambroses, the Holden Scramble.

"We're used to playing team sports so both of us enjoy anything that is team-orientated in golf.”

Sunday's teams event went to Daryl Myles and Bob Lindley (Rockhampton), Phile Hayward and Mike Vidler (Capricorn Country Club) and Perrett (Gladstone) and Morrison (1770) with a combined point score of 135.

They won the event by just two points from Yeppoon's Terry Bukger and Davdi Barrillana and the Capricorn Country Club's Johhn Berry and Rodney Donnollan and Wendy Daly and Gayle Mooney.

Pin shots went to Neville Brooks and Tanya Dyke.