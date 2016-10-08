Duo caught driving allegedly stolen car face court

A MAN and woman allegedly involved in a high-speed joy ride faced court yesterday with 17 charges between them.

Nicole Jane Wilkinson and Simon Ashley Goodman fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court on several charges related to an incident in Rockhampton which occurred earlier this week.

On Thursday morning police reported that a stolen vehicle was driving at speeds in excess of 120km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The car was allegedly seen weaving in traffic and was later abandoned near the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

The occupants of the car allegedly ran from police but Wilkinson and Goodman were later apprehended.

Wilkinson's 13 charges include, one count each of assaulting or obstructing police, receiving tainted property, breach of bail, failure to stop and failure to appear.

She was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, four counts of stealing and two counts of driving without a licence.

Her case has been adjourned until October 18 for a long plea.

Mr Goodman was charged with one count each of breach of bail conditions, contravening a direction or requirement, entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

His charges have been transferred to Mackay Magistrates Court where he will appear via video link on October 14.

Mr Goodman and Ms Wilkinson have not made bail applications and no pleas have been entered.