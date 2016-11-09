Dust, heat, frustration, fighting and camaraderie: experience the life of a soldier in Afghanistan

LIVE PERFORMANCE: FredSmith will present Dust Of Uruzgan at the Yeppoon Town Hall next Sunday.

FROM the dusty hills of the war torn Uruzgan province in Afghanistan to regional Queensland, Livingstone Shire Council and ArTour are proud to host Fred Smith at the Yeppoon Town Hall next Sunday.

The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform a collection of songs, written by him whilst working as a diplomat alongside Australian soldiers in the Uruzgan Province, located in southern Afghanistan.

A multi-talented singer, songwriter and musician Smith brings real life experiences of some 20,000 Australian soldiers who served in Afghanistan to the Yeppoon community. The show combines songs, humour and commentary, alongside a stunning set of images from military and civilian photographers.

Councillor for the Arts Nigel Hutton said the show was set to be another highlight of what has already been an incredible year of stage shows on the Capricorn Coast.

"Fred Smith is a true raconteur; a masterful and entertaining storyteller, who has been compared to great Australian songwriters, Eric Bogle, John Schumann and Don Walker," Cr Hutton said.

"Smith's experiences in Uruzgan are also the subject of a recent Australian Story feature piece, a critically acclaimed album and now, his new book 'The Dust of Uruzgan' published in September.

"In this brilliant, one of a kind live show you will be transported to Afghanistan, experiencing the life as a soldier as seen through the eyes of Fred Smith; the dust, the heat, the frustration, the fighting and most importantly the camaraderie.

"Poignant, educational and at times hilarious, Dust of Uruzgan is an enlightening and entertaining live music performance and I would encourage our residents to come see the show," Cr Hutton said.

IF YOU GO:

When: Sunday, November 20.

Where: Yeppoon Town Hall.

Cost: For bookings phone 4913 5000 or visit Council Customer Service Centres during business hours. Tickets are now on sale.