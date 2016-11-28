31°
Duty lawyers available for Rockhampton family law sitting

28th Nov 2016 12:10 PM
A FREE family law legal advice service is available for people who are scheduled to appear at the visiting Federal Circuit Court in Rockhampton on Monday.　　　

Run by Legal Aid Queensland, the Family Law Duty Lawyer Service will be available from 9am at the Rockhampton Family Law Courts, Virgil Power Building, 46 East Street, Rockhampton.　

Legal Aid Queensland family law principal lawyer Suellan Walker-Munro said the duty lawyer service provided a legal lifeline to people representing themselves in family law matters.　

"Our duty lawyers provide free legal information and advice, help fill out some forms and documents needed for that day in court and will also talk about eligibility for ongoing support from Legal Aid,” Ms Walker-Munro said.　

"The service is aimed at people who turn up for court for a session that day without having received any information or advice from a lawyer.　

"Our duty lawyers will try to help these people get through their day in court and give them the information they need to better prepare for later court dates.　

"Duty lawyers can only provide a basic service to help people through that day in court.　

"The duty lawyers are not going to be able to take on case work or represent people in family law trials.　

"Our duty lawyer service will go some of the way to helping people get through that first day before the court, but cannot replace the very important assistance a lawyer can provide in the days and weeks leading up to a court date.”　

Financially disadvantaged Queenslanders can get free legal information and advice from Legal Aid Queensland by calling 1300 65 11 88 (local call cost if you are calling from a landline) from anywhere in the state.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

