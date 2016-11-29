33°
News

East St brawl highlights reminder One Punch Can Kill

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 29th Nov 2016 11:54 AM
Street fight on East St Rockhampton.
Street fight on East St Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK291116afight1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FIGHT between two men on a Rockhampton street this morning is a deadly reminder that One Punch Can Kill.

Witnesses of the fight said the smaller male was being followed and abused by three other people before the fight broke out.

They said he tried to walk away from the scene before the punches started.

The video shows the smaller man in a physical altercation with a taller man while a woman and another man follow the pair as they circle around each other and land punches.

Most people think the One Punch Can Kill campaign surrounds alcohol fuelled violence at nightclubs.

However, statistics of such deaths between February 2005 and August 2012 show 42% occurred in a nightclub or pub, 28% outside a nightclub or pub, 11% at a sports ground, 4% at a residence and 15% elsewhere.

The statistics from the same period show 37% of attackers were aged between 18-23 and 94% of victims were attacked by groups of people.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  east st rockhampton fight one punch can kill

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Public meeting called after 'ongoing crime spree' in suburb

Public meeting called after 'ongoing crime spree' in suburb

THEY don't want locals taking matters into their own hands, but with what residents are calling an "ongoing crime spree”, they're afraid that's what will...

Case that shocked a magistrate who thought he'd seen it all

Magistrate Colin Strofield in Yeppoon to talk at the White Ribbon lunch. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Jilted boyfriend tried to "run her through” with a sword at school

East St brawl highlights reminder One Punch Can Kill

Street fight on East St Rockhampton.

94% of victims were attacked by groups of people.

Two people saved by smoke alarm in middle of the night

Fire crews were at the scene for about two hours.

Two firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

East St brawl highlights reminder One Punch Can Kill

Street fight on East St Rockhampton.

94% of victims were attacked by groups of people.

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

John Travolta was told to accept the role in 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson' by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

New friends made and a couple of kilos kicked

SEA FM's Banksy and Pinky on their Kick the Kilos campaign trail.

Banksy and Pinky walk Rocky streets for fitness

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

3 Bedroom Highset Home

11 Alick Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This home has 3 good sized bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and a good kitchen for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Other features include, large...

Stunning Home 252m2 Under Roof in Forest Park

47 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Just listed and under $500,000 this huge home will be snapped up quickly at this price. Located in the Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens this beautiful 4 bedroom...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $380,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

SELL TODAY FOR $389,000! MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION! OWNERS ARE LEAVING TOWN!

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. AUCTION. ONSITE. 10TH DECEMBER. 12PM MIDDAY. OFFERS TAKEN PRIOR TO AUCTION BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST &...

CANT BEAT THIS! PERFECT FIRST HOME

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand NEW home that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $215,900

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

$275,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!