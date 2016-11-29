East St brawl highlights reminder One Punch Can Kill

A FIGHT between two men on a Rockhampton street this morning is a deadly reminder that One Punch Can Kill.

Witnesses of the fight said the smaller male was being followed and abused by three other people before the fight broke out.

They said he tried to walk away from the scene before the punches started.

The video shows the smaller man in a physical altercation with a taller man while a woman and another man follow the pair as they circle around each other and land punches.

Street fight: Street fight that happened on East Street near the old post office.

Most people think the One Punch Can Kill campaign surrounds alcohol fuelled violence at nightclubs.

However, statistics of such deaths between February 2005 and August 2012 show 42% occurred in a nightclub or pub, 28% outside a nightclub or pub, 11% at a sports ground, 4% at a residence and 15% elsewhere.

The statistics from the same period show 37% of attackers were aged between 18-23 and 94% of victims were attacked by groups of people.