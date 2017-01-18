Eco yoga aims to heal both mind and body

YOGA teacher Shelly McArdle's love of the natural environment began as a young girl growing up in Tannum Sands, where she spent her time roaming in the beach scrub, exploring Wild Cattle Island, and swimming in the sea.

She says these experiences taught her the healing power of our stunning natural environment; and that's why in later life she decided to combine her two great loves - the environment and yoga.

"I'm passionate about combining the conservation of our natural environment with yoga to connect people with place to build a more vibrant inclusive community,” Shelly said.

Shelly took up yoga in her twenties on the Sunshine Coast on the recommendation of her GP and mentor June Canavan as treatment for anxiety.

She later completed her yoga teacher training, and is now in the process of completing training in Yoga Therapy, to specialise in the use of yoga to heal emotional trauma - aiming to empower people to regain strength in both body and spirit.

In addition to running classes at local community halls, Evoke Yoga has teamed up with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to host free monthly conservation and yoga sessions at Bluff Point National Park.

Leura Harris and Shelly at the recent Evoke Yoga Marine Turtle information session. Contributed

These sessions include coastal vegetation restoration including weeding and planting, Tangaroa Blue marine debris collection and data recording and various conservation themed information presentations.

Most recently, local marine turtle expert Kylie Harris presented to the group about what individuals can do to minimise our impact throughout turtle nesting season.

"To me it just makes sense that getting your hands into the soil, being part of something bigger than just yourself and contributing in a meaningful way to the restoration of our coastal and marine ecosystems can make you feel better,” Shelly explained.

"Sometimes people start to share their stories, and this can also lead to an improved sense of wellbeing. Yoga is so useful when it comes to getting people out of their heads and into their bodies, out of the thinking mind and into a more meditative state, and this alone can have a very real positive effect on mental health, as well as the physical well-being that comes with a yoga practise.

"I would go so far as to say that in my mind there is no separation between people and the environment, we have just forgotten our place. When we remember it, it's like we have come home.

"Evoke Yoga aims to create an easy going inclusive space that attracts people from all walks of life that come to class for a variety of reasons. We are seeing more men getting onto the mat too which is wonderful.

"There seems to be something special that happens when a group comes together to practice yoga. It seems to have a way of acting as an equaliser. It is a great place to make friends and to connect with like-minded people too.”

MORE INFO

For more info contact Shelly on 0400 707 972 or email evokeyoga@outlook.com or find Evoke Yoga on Facebook.