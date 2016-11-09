Economic report highlights China's love for QLD

UNDER THE SEA: Whitsunday tourism crew completing Eye on the Reef monitoring training at Bait Reef.

CHINA remains Queensland's largest source market for visitors and visitor expenditure and should continue to remain the focus for Keppel tourism operators.

That is according to the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

She said a Deloitte's economic report out this week highlighted Chinese tourists increased significantly this quarter to 468,000 visitors over the year - a phenomenal 30.5% growth.

Mrs Lauga said their spend also grew by 25.6% to total about $1 billion.

"That's a phenomenal amount of money to be shared by tourism operators in this region, so long as we continue to deliver high quality products, customer service and value for money to ensure we send away good ambassadors who speak highly of this region for repeat business,” she said.

"I am passionate about ensuring Keppel attracts more Chinese tourists, because I am acutely aware that creating jobs in the state's booming tourism industry is a key driver for our economy,” she said.

The Deloitte's report found that Queensland has a solid growth outlook of 3.8% each year on average across the forecast period to 2019.

Great Keppel Island. A 20% (twenty percent) growth in Visitor Expenditure ($105 Million total) and a 4% increase (137,000 total) in Visitor Numbers of International Visitors for the December 2015 quarter to the Southern Great Barrier Reef (SGBR) destination reflects the marketing collaboration between the three regions of Capricorn, Gladstone and Bundaberg with Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ).

It's authors wrote: "This rate of growth sees Queensland outpace the national average - outperforming the southern states of Victoria and New South Wales, and moving well ahead of the West.

"Our forecasts predict that State Final Demand will remain positive with average real growth per year of 2.6 per cent across the forecast period to 2018-19 - this will also be nation leading growth.

"It is a case of happy holidaying in Queensland,” the report stated.

Mrs Lauga said: "The growth is set to continue with forecasts showing growth in international arrivals of 6.8% per year on average out to 2019.

"This means jobs are being created in Keppel and surrounding regions as a result.

"These are being driven by visitor dollars,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga said jobs growth was critical to the Palaszczuk Government, and Advancing Tourism 2016-20 is the Queensland Government's plan to grow tourism and jobs.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to creating jobs here in Queensland,” she said.

View the Deloitte's report at www.deloitte.com.au

