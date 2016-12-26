ED doctor talks about long-term impacts of road crashes

HAVING to see the impact of road trauma on otherwise healthy young adults is one of the hardest parts of being an emergency department doctor.

Rockhampton Hospital emergency specialist Dr Tanya Mellett spoke with The Bulletin last week ahead of the festive season, which is notorious for increases in road traffic accidents.

These road traumas include accidents involving cars, trucks, cyclists and pedestrians.

"The worst cases would be when its otherwise young healthy person who then ends up with long-term health issues from injuries that have occurred at multiple sites,” she said.

"It can be (single) location or multi-trauma (injuries). You can have bleeding into the brain with the potential for long term acquired brain injury, major chest trauma, abdominal bleeding and fractured pelvis.

"The hardest part of the job is probably reflecting on these major traumas after they have left the emergency department. So thinking about their family and friends that will be affected long term.

"Generally, if it is a major trauma, they will end up in Brisbane and then longer term, they will come back to our rehabilitation unit.

"But young healthy adults may end up in hospital for months and some may never get back home.”

Boxing Day and New Year's Day were the busiest days in the hospital in 2015 festive season.

"I think it's just a matter of when you drive you need to make sure your car has had a proper service recently if you are going on a long trip, that you are not fatigued and that you are not distracted by answering text messages,” Dr Mellet said.

On December 26 last year there were 157 patients who attended the Rockhampton emergency department, while on January 1 there were 171, compared to the daily average of 134.

She said there was probably more of an increase in drug and alcohol related presentations in the emergency department than any other type of presentations (heart attacks, road traumas, illness).

"New Years would be alcohol and drug fuelled violence, so you would expect more people to be intoxicated with significant injuries - head and facial injuries," Dr Mellet said.