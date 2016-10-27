Education is the focus of National Mosque Open Day

THE Rockhampton Mosque will open it's doors this weekend for a day of fun, food and most importantly, education.

The Islamic Society of Central Queensland president Binil Kattiparambil (pictured) said the national event aims to answer questions the public have about Islam and Muslims and bring the community together.

"The event now is a National Mosque Open Day so there is about 20 mosques who will be having the open day, it is supported by the Department of Social Services and locally supported by the Queensland Police,” Binil said.

"The whole purpose of the event is for the Muslim and non-Muslim community to come together... there is a lot of misunderstanding in the community and this gives people an opportunity to come and ask questions and share thoughts and emotions and a have a bit of fun with these activities.

"It is here to unite hearts and if a person walks out the door at the end of day with two or more friends than before they came in, then it is a success.”

The event will start at 10am with tea, followed by speeches and questions at 10.15am with activities and lunch from 12pm to 1.30pm.

"We have a food festival, a BBQ, tours, henna painting, try a hijab activity, some face painting and activities for the kids,” Binil said.

"We have also seen the Q and A session with Islam and we encourage people to come forward with these questions.

"There was one instance of a person who had come in, took the mic up midway through the Q and A and said, you know, I feel like you guys are as Australian as I am.

"Muslims and Australia are definitely compatible.”

Event Details

What: Rockhampton Mosque Open Day

When: Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 2pm

Where: 132 Kent St, Rockhampton