32°
News

Eggs, milk, booze? The supermarkets looking to liquor

15th Nov 2016 6:13 AM
David Stuart

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INDEPENDENT supermarkets are fighting for their right to sell alcohol, which they believe would help level the playing field against the near-duopoly of Coles and Woolworths.

The Masters Grocers Association -- which represents supermarkets including IGA and Foodworks -- said it needed to be on the cards, particularly as the two major supermarkets profit from their own liquor stores.

The smaller supermarkets do not have the resources to buy their own liquor stores to compete.

It comes as the Queensland Government considers the biggest changes to supermarket trading in decades.

Jos de Bruin from Master Grocers told News Corp that expanding trading hours would be a blow to the independents.

"When a shopper goes into an IGA or Foodworks or Spar, why shouldn't they be able to buy a bottle of wine with their meal for the night?" he said.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland agreed, saying such a move was a "competitive disadvantage" for the smaller players.

The results of the review are expected before the end of the year.

Topics:  business editors picks retail trade

Brazen thieves steal car, trailer and wallet from paraplegic

Brazen thieves steal car, trailer and wallet from paraplegic

IN THE seconds that wheelchair bound Jason Holohan ducked to the back of the house, his car and trailer was stolen.

10 Rockhampton child centres not meeting standards

Ms Jones said she had been warning Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham for months that Queensland had seen childcare grow by 50% and Family Day Care grow by more than 100%.

TEN child care facilities in Rockhampton do not meet standards.

Rocky cycling women honoured at state awards

Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.

Tucker, Cramer and Meares honoured at awards

Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City

Australia's Anna Meares will receive the Keys to the City.

Rocky to honour golden girl Anna next month

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City

Australia's Anna Meares will receive the Keys to the City.

Rocky to honour golden girl Anna next month

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the weekend

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

A list of all you can do across the region this weekend.

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling says she is "still learning" how to write screenplays as they're "totally different" to the novels she's used to.

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

PRICED TO SELL

36 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

This charming high set home is priced to sell whether you are an investor, first home buyer or a family this property has it all, featuring 3 generous sized...

Charming Queenslander

7 Lanigan Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 3 $399,000

Stylishly renovated this spacious home is situated in a quiet street in popular Wandal just a short walk to schools, it's the perfect family home. Features include...

RARE and UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

1 Westmoreland Street, Kawana 4701

House 13 3 2 $450000

This completely unique dwelling presents boundless opportunities to a buyer with vision! Situated on a 1,110m2 fenced allotment only a short walk from shopping...

Vendor Says SELL, Massive $26,000 Price Drop!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $469,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

CANT BEAT THIS! PERFECT FIRST HOME

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand NEW home that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are ... $205,000

Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and...

Stunning Home 252m2 Under Roof in Forest Park

47 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Just listed and under $500,000 this huge home will be snapped up quickly at this price. Located in the Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens this beautiful 4 bedroom...

Charming Family Home On Large Block Wandal

15 Bapaume Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $249,900

This lovely family home in Wandal sits on a huge 850m block, and is ideally located close to the local hospitals, several primary and secondary schools. -Charming...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!