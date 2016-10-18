29°
News

Heartbroken mum remembers 'energetic' child after Taipan bite

Tegan Annett
| 18th Oct 2016 6:32 PM Updated: 7:34 PM
TRYING HARD: Eli Giles, 2, with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.
TRYING HARD: Eli Giles, 2, with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WILL take more than three near-fatal bites from Australia's third deadliest snake to break this Agnes Water family.

Two-year-old Eli Campbell, now in rehabilitation at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, is continuing his brave battle after he was bitten by a taipan three times on September 26.

>>OPINION: One death too many! Snake catchers should kill

The Agnes Water boy is relearning how to live, from sitting up straight to swallowing.

Parents Giles Campbell and Brittany Cervantes have been amazed each day by the strength of their little boy as they learn to live with his potential lifelong brain injury.

In an update from the parents on a GoFundMe Page created for the family, they said the next step was for Eli to gain strength and control of his head and neck muscles.

"Giles and I are constantly battling memories of the past of our energetic, playful, hilarious, sensitive but strong little boy," Brittany wrote.

"They creep up on us at times during his sessions when we see our boy limp in someone's arms as they carry him from bed to his stroller and while songs are being sung that he would normally sing along to.

"I trust that there is fight in Eli, Giles and I see glimpses of our boy in that little body every day."

AS IT HAPPENED | 

>>'I fell apart': Dad heart broken after Taipan blinds toddler

>>Toddler rushed to hospital after taipan bite

>>'Strong little man': Mum's brain injury fears for Taipan victim

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

Now in his second week of rehabilitation, they have already seen some improvement in his abilities.

To improve his strength Eli has to sit upright, supported, for at least 30 minutes twice a day.

"His movements have increased over the last few days from only touching things to full-on squeezing, rolling a ball up his chest, and even strummed the music therapist's guitar.

"After seeing that Eli could tolerate spending some time in this new position, he was given a stroller with supports.

"This meant we could now go for walks when he wasn't in session. The first couple of days in the stroller took some getting used to for Eli.

"It's in this chair we see the most smiles and hear the most giggles!"

During his rehabilitation Brittany and Giles saw their son's pupils constrict for the first time since the accident.

WATCH | COASTAL TAIPAN STRIKES | 

 

 

His eyesight has been one of the biggest concerns for doctors.

"It was beautiful to see his eyes again.

"The optometrist said his eyes are healthy, we are just seeing the effects of his brain injury.

"He responds to bright lights, turns his head away and squints."

As doctors continue to monitor his condition, they said the extent of his brain injury and damage to his eyesight were not yet clear.

The Agnes Water community, and Australia, is continuing to support the family with more than $60,000 donated for his rehabilitation and travel and accommodation costs.

If you would like to help the family, click here

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone lady cilento children's hospital snake bite taipan

Victim of devastating crime wants to help juvenile offenders

Victim of devastating crime wants to help juvenile offenders

Wayne Sichter is $21,000 down and scared in his own home after teens broke in, stole and crashed his car, but he would rather see them helped than behind bars.

Third store opens for Statix Hairworkz

Hairdresser Vanessa Sherwood has opened her 3rd store.

local hairdresser recently opened up a third store

Heartbroken mum remembers 'energetic' child after Taipan bite

TRYING HARD: Eli Giles, 2, with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Toddler in rehabilitaiton learning to swallow, hold head high.

Dangerous dog map or app

Charlie the Shih Tzu's legacy could live on in Charlie's Law.

The RRC could be open to dangerous dog map or app.

Local Partners

A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink.

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Rocky artist gets tips about career from legend

Rockhampton artist Nora Hanasy Cheers with iconic Australian artist Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13.

"... he is an amazing story teller..."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

KIM Kardashian West is taking some "much-needed time off" after being robbed at gunpoint.

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Paramount Park Estate

Lot 115 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies ... $207,000

The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies at Paramount Park Estate. Choose from easy to build on level blocks or higher land...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $539,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Handyman&#39;s Dream! 2 Bed Cottage on 809m2 Allotment

136 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 $125,000 Neg

Attention all renovators! Boasting an 809sqm allotment, this cottage offers ample opportunity as an affordable first home or investment. -Tongue and Groove...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

DOUBLE BAY HIGH-CLEARANCE SHED WITH SIDE ACCESS!!

16 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Don't pass this one by as the seller is highly motivated to sell! Spacious and ideal for entertaining, the generous covered patio area is perfect for enjoying...

RENOVATOR ON PRESTIGEOUS LUCK AVENUE, 759M2 ALLOTMENT. $220,000

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $195,000

This quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for you. Catch and enjoy the...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Is this a better return than your super???

18 Leeds Avenue, Kawana 4701

Unit 20 17 $800,000

Tired of the ups and downs of the stock market? If you're looking for a secure investment with a steady income and no hidden surprises than 18 Leeds Avenue is a...

Wanting a Cute Home out of Town?

27 Neerkol Road, Stanwell 4702

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautiful highset weatherboard home on 1 acre, is concreted and lifted to legal height underneath ready to enclose. The 1 acre block is fenced with a paddock...

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.