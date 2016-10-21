Embracing Trapp music

SWEET SONGS: CQ Christian College rehearse their musical Sound of Music with Isaiah Appleton as George Von Trapp and Esther Crossley as Maria.

MARIA isn't a problem for the students of CQ Christian College.

The school performed its very first musical, The Sound of Music, last night to a sold out audience in Rockhampton.

Talking to The Morning Bulletin during their dress rehearsal on Wednesday, production leads Isaiah Appleton and Esther Crossley said they had been waiting for a musical opportunity for years.

"I have been loving it,” Isaiah said.

"I have learned so much self discipline and so much in general from this.

"I am not the best at singing but this has really helped me improve.”

Isaiah said he knew the audience would "be stunned” and love the show.

He said he was very proud of the entire crew.

"It has been a privilege to know other people and it has been so lovely,” Isaiah said.

Meanwhile, his co-star Esther said she had a great time with the entire experience.

Esther lead the pack, embracing the iconic role of Maria.

"I have lots of singing roles so it is pretty good, it is really fun to do and work with all the other kids,” she said.

"When I got the role I was excited but also pretty nervous.

"My favourite song is How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria.

"I have been wanting to do a school musical for ages so it is really exciting that I get to do it.”

Performing Arts Teacher and director Jacqui Toohey said the production was a very exciting event for a school of 75.

"We have 32 students involved in the musical,” she said.

"It has been a wonderful journey getting them ready for this.

"We started working on this at the beginning of last term.”

Ms Toohey said the tunes of The Sound of Music could be heard across the school grounds since practice had begun.

"We hope to hold a musical now every two years,” she said.

"There were so many kids that were very keen... just some of the talent we are really amazed at.”

Ms Toohey said Do Re Mi was the children's favourite song at the moment.

She said the students had been a great group to work with, especially considering their ages range from eight to 17.

"They have been so dedicated and committed,” Ms Toohey said.

"I am really impressed.

"We'll have to hold two shows next time.”