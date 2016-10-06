Emergency power upgrades take place at airport today

The Rockhampton Airport will place two 500kVA generators into position today using a crane, as part of the emergency power upgrades.

The new back-up generators are set to guarantee power to the entire Airport Terminal Building Precinct including the main terminal, car park and outside lighting in times of disaster.

The previous system only allowed for critical power usage to the main terminal.

Each six-tonne back-up generator will be lifted into place at 10am today and will be fully operational in early December 2016.

Roads surrounding the Airport and car parks will not be affected.