30°
News

Emergency service volunteers win interest of Labor, LNP

Sherele Moody
| 6th Jan 2017 8:44 AM
Queensland's unpaid community defenders may be encouraged to vote for the party that commits to rolling out of an Emergency Volunteer Respect Act at the next state election.
Queensland's unpaid community defenders may be encouraged to vote for the party that commits to rolling out of an Emergency Volunteer Respect Act at the next state election. Facebook/Ripley Valley Rural Fir

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOTH Labor and the Coalition are willing to talk with Queensland's emergency service volunteers about rolling out legislation that would lead to improved funding and resources and cut red tape.

ARM Newsdesk can report that the state's unpaid community defenders will be encouraged to vote for the party that commits to rolling out of an Emergency Volunteer Respect Act at the next state election.

The result of the looming poll could hinge on these votes as there are more than 100,000 volunteers working across rural and regional fire brigades, the State Emergency Service, Surf Life Saving Queensland, Marine Rescue Queensland, the coast guard, St John's Ambulance and the Queensland Ambulance Service. 　

Queensland is scheduled to go to the polls in 2018, but some commentators suggest the election will be held this year.

There are hopes the proposed legislation will win support from Labor, the Coalition, Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, Katter's Australian Party, the Greens and the independents.

Driven by the Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland, the proposal would see three existing pieces of legislation become one, while one government department - instead of three - would be responsible for management of the state's emergency services volunteers.

The LNP told ARM Newsdesk a short while ago that it was ready to start talks.

"The LNP recognises the significant contribution that volunteers make to Queensland, whether it's the rural fire brigades protecting our homes or surf lifesavers keeping our families safe in the surf," a spokeswoman said.

"The LNP will be pleased to discuss the proposed Emergency Volunteer Respect Act with RFBAQ and discuss the LNP's election policy to support volunteers."

The Premier's office would not commit to the plan but a spokesman said the government was willing to have "discussions".

"The Palaszczuk government has enormous respect for the work done by emergency volunteers across Queensland, especially given our state's all too frequent encounters with natural disasters," the spokesman said.

Katter's Australian Party, the Greens and Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party did not respond to our request for comment.

RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux said state election candidates should not under-estimate the volunteer voting power.

"Emergency volunteers have no single voice at the State Government level, so let's give them one," Mr Choveaux said.

"These same people who defend our community currently don't have the ability to cohesively talk to the Premier and Cabinet about what they need to keep their communities safe." - ARM NEWSDESK

 

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  coast guard emergency serivces katters australian party labor party lnp marine rescue queensland one nation party queensland ambulance serivce queensland election rural fire state emergency service st johns ambulance surf lifesaving queensland volunteers

HEARTBREAKING: Family of 8 homeless after fire devastation

HEARTBREAKING: Family of 8 homeless after fire devastation

A FAMILY of eight have been left homeless and are split between two Central Queensland towns after their home burnt to the ground on New Years Day.

WEATHER: Warnings issued as surface trough impacts CQ

The Rockhampton AFL grounds after a weekend of heavy rain in 2016

The continued rain is due to a weakening upper low

REVEALED: Shocking truth about our growing weight issues

Nutritionist Victoria Maclean says a great start to a nutritional diet is to replace as much processed food with natural ingredients.

Reports suggest on average Queenslanders are 15kg overweight

COMING: 1000 new CQ mine jobs in 2017

Coal generic Hay Point Coal Terminal stacker retriver

Where are they?

Local Partners

National event to bolster sport's profile

Dan Witten says the staging of a round of the 2017 National Enduro Gravity Series in Rockhampton will "do wonders” for the profile of the sport.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

HEARTBREAKING: Family of 8 homeless after fire devastation

DESTROYED: Back row: Family members Tamiko Broome holding Veronica Hill, Laurita Broome. Front: K'Sharna Gyemore holding Jackson Broome, Javahleah Broome, Adrian Broome, Billy Joe Mimi and Allison Broome standing at front of their home that burned down on New Years Day.

Family visiting mother's grave when house burned down

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

GEORGE Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from a gay "gene" that she thought would mean he couldn't "cope with life".

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Big Versatile Family Home - Perfect For A Home Business

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $489,000

What an amazing dynamic and versatile family home-with 5 huge built in bedrooms, just brilliant for the growing, or large family and perfect to operate a business...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $285,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

Fantastic 4 Bed/2 Bath Family Home In Park Avenue Only $259,000

6 Ball Court, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 1 $259,000

This is definitely a rare find - a wonderful 4 bed, 2 bath lowset family home in Park Avenue, for only $259,000 . What a brilliant location, in a very quiet cul de...

Low-set Brick Home only a Short Walk to the Shops

34 Arthur Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $259,000

This lovely low-set brick home is located in a quiet street in Gracemere and only a few minutes' walk to the Shops on Lawrie Street, The Gracemere Primary School...

Escape to your Secluded Paradise

21 Mount Charlton Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Nestled away from the day to day hustle of City lifestyle lays this beautiful double storey three bedroom home on an approx. 4 acres, with access to town and tank...

Beautiful Home, More Than Meets The Eye

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $289,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Empire Living or Investment for a Disability Unit

309/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $335,000

If the time has come for you to downsize to luxury living in the beautiful Empire on Victoria Parade overlooking the river and light display at night then this one...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!