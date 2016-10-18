Emergency services clean up acid chemical spill

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are this morning inspecting a commercial facility in Rockhampton after containing a chemical spill at the property overnight.

A QFES spokesperson said the acid chemical spill was reported at a commercial facility on Alma St and Stanley St about 7pm Monday night and five crews were sent to the scene.

Firefighters inspected the spill, which was contained, and removed the chemical from the area.

During this time an exclusion zone of 250m was set up and people were evacuated from the facility.

The spokesperson said crews remained on scene until the area was declared safe at 12.30am.

They said crews were returning to inspect the facility at 6.30am.