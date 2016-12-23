Emergency services keep the community safe over Christmas

WHILE most people will be enjoying a Christmas lunch or ripping open carefully wrapped presents, a dedicated group of emergency services workers will be on hand for those in need.

Paramedic Rachel Fenwicke started her role with the Queensland Ambulance Service in Rockhampton with a Christmas Eve shift in 2015, so working over the festive season wasn't a shock this year.

"It was a bit of an eye opener, I slept all Christmas Day,” she said of her first shift.

Hoping for a quiet Christmas: Emergency medial dispatcher Blair Mowle is hoping for a quiet Christmas Day as she and other emergency services personnel set aside their own family gatherings to work what is frequently a busy shift.

This year, Rachel and her fellow paramedics will tuck into Christmas meals, celebrating in their own way while separated from their families.

"It could be interrupted, but hopefully we can help everyone else have a lovely Christmas,” she said.

Rachel's own family is in New South Wales, so they've postponed the celebrations until she can travel there in January.

ON THE JOB: Paramedics Bethany Martin and Rachel Fenwicke at the Rockhampton Ambulance Station, they were part of the Christmas crew this year. INSET: Emergency Medical Dispatcher Blair Mowle. Chris Ison ROK231216cambo3

Paramedic Bethany Martin is in the same position, counting down the days until she can celebrate a late Christmas with her Brisbane-based family.

Of her six years in the job, Bethany has worked four Christmas shifts, but said she dropped by on her years off to spend the day with friends rather than alone and away from relatives.

Now, Bethany said working the shifts didn't phase her.

"I find it easier because I don't have children,” she said.

"I feel sorry for the paramedics who have to work when they've got their kids at a young age.

"You don't really celebrate on Christmas Day any more. You wait until you get your family together.”

Emergency Medical Dispatcher Blair Mowle will be one of a number of emergency services personel working over Christmas. Chris Ison ROK231216cambo1

Emergency Medical Dispatcher Blair Mowle will be working her first Christmas shift, but said colleagues would celebrate together in their own way with special meals.

"It's disappointing I don't get to be with my family on Christmas morning when they're waking up and opening their presents, but I love my job,” she said.