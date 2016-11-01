Emily claims special buckle at Bulls 'n' Barrels

Jenny Leyden presents the buckle named in her honour to Emily Lang, the fastest Rockhampton Girls Grammar School barrel racer.

RODEO: Emily Lang won the inaugural Jenny Leyden Buckle at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School P&F's annual Bulls 'n' Barrels event.

The buckle - named in honour of Jenny, a stalwart of the school's P&F committee who is waging a battle with cancer - is to be awarded to the RGGS student who rides the fastest time in the junior barrel race.

Emily's time of 14.1 seconds saw her finish second behind Zara Benjamin.

Hundreds of spectators filled the stands at the Great Western Hotel arena to watch more than 90 competitors in events ranging from the peewees to the open bull ride.

The Bulls 'n' Barrels, which has been running for about 15 years, raises funds to support women affected by breast cancer.

The school's P&F member Noeleen Yates said it was another great success.

"It went off really well and it was a sea of pink on the night,” she said.

"We had about 95 competitors and probably between 800 and 1000 spectators.

"We had 29 competitors in the junior barrel races so we brought forward the starting time by an hour to 6pm.

"Everyone rode really well and the action was non-stop. It all ran smoothly and it was a wonderful night.”

Yates said the Bulls 'n' Barrels had become a regular fixture on the local rodeo calendar and continued to be well supported by competitors and the community.

"The Grammar girls really look forward to it and it's something they're very proud of,” she said.

Aaron Kleier had a good night, winning the open bull and finishing second in the rookie bull behind Ty Young.