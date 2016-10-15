27°
News

Emmaus College cooks up cultural diversity

15th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
DELICIOUS EXPERIENCE: Emmaus Colleg estudents hosted a Cooking for Cohesion session to celebrate cultural diversity.
DELICIOUS EXPERIENCE: Emmaus Colleg estudents hosted a Cooking for Cohesion session to celebrate cultural diversity. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMMAUS College students hosted a Cooking for Cohesion session to celebrate the cultural diversity that is present in our community.

The students were joined by special guests Mohammed and Kaniz Azad from Afghanistan, who migrated to Australia a few years ago.

Mohammed and Kaniz taught students to cook one of their traditional meals.

Before sharing the mean among the students, they also shared their story about migrating to Australia.

Faculty Leader of Textile and Food Technologies, Aine Toman, said she was delighted for the College to receive a 2016 Heywire Innovation Grant, from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, which has enabled the school to facilitate the three Cooking for Cohesion sessions.

"Mohammed and Kaniz Azad will lead students in cooking a recipe that is synonymous with their culture," Mrs Toman said.

The Cooking for Cohesion program invites new migrants and refugees to Rockhampton to share their life journey with students.

The next Cooking for Cohesion Program will be held Thursday, November 3 at 3:30pm with special guest Narissa Quoibia from Liberia.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  afghanistan cooking cultural diversity emmaus college

Quay St set to partially re-open this month

Quay St set to partially re-open this month

AS EACH day passes, the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation moves one step closer to completion.

Was this Capricorn Coast development on your Xmas wish list?

DEVELOPMENT: The number of car parks at Coorooman Creek boat ramp is set to double with works due to begin at the start of next week. INSET: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.

The latest move for more marine ammenities on the Cap Coast

WATCH: Amazing riverbank technology you have to see

The new smart poles RRC are installing on the Rockhampton Riverbank.

60 amazing tech poles to be installed

Air Force Cadets to be granted 'Freedom of the City'

Cadet Warrant Officer Hayden Skinner with the Rockhampton Air Force Cadets at the CUO Parade last year.

Historic moment as Squadron mark their 'Freedom of Entry'

Local Partners

Was this Capricorn Coast development on your Xmas wish list?

The construction of 45 additional parking bays at the Coorooman Creek Boat Ramp has been described as an "early Christmas present” for the region's boaties.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Emmaus College cooks up cultural diversity

DELICIOUS EXPERIENCE: Emmaus Colleg estudents hosted a Cooking for Cohesion session to celebrate cultural diversity.

Students cook up a storm of cultural diversity.

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Rocky artist gets tips about career from legend

Rockhampton artist Nora Hanasy Cheers with iconic Australian artist Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13.

"... he is an amazing story teller..."

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Iconic Aussie artist says Rockhampton is very impressive

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Down By The River

8 Larcombe Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 $389,000

This fully renovated home has peaceful and tranquil views across Parkland to the barrage and river. If that's not enough there is a large rear deck to kick back...

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

Fantastic Lowset Brick Unit In Heart Of Norman Gardens -$190,000

1/2 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

What a brilliant low maintenance Brick Unit, right in the heart of Norman Gardens-perfect for the 1st Home Buyer, Retirees,Investors,Singles or Couples, close to...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

Fantastic Buying at $235,000

35 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This highset chamferboard home is within walking distance to Stockland's Shopping Centre and sits on a huge 809m fully fenced allotment at the end of a...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $390,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $390,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

Private Haven close to Town

12 Plahn Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $470,000

You will fall in love with this perfectly positioned family home, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Keppel Bay Estate, only minutes from town...

Upstairs and downstairs living perfect DIY

114 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $259,000 Neg

This solid double storey home located in sought after area of Frenchville has plenty to offer and could be just what you are looking for. If your searching for...

PRIME KAWANA LOCATION!

15 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Nestled in Panorama Heights this 1125m2 block is a FANTASTIC opportunity for ... $149,000

Nestled in Panorama Heights this 1125m2 block is a FANTASTIC opportunity for those wishing to create their dream home TODAY, only minutes away from Bunnings...

Gladstone property market bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

"most have had increased sales"

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat