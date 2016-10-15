Emmaus College cooks up cultural diversity

EMMAUS College students hosted a Cooking for Cohesion session to celebrate the cultural diversity that is present in our community.

The students were joined by special guests Mohammed and Kaniz Azad from Afghanistan, who migrated to Australia a few years ago.

Mohammed and Kaniz taught students to cook one of their traditional meals.

Before sharing the mean among the students, they also shared their story about migrating to Australia.

Faculty Leader of Textile and Food Technologies, Aine Toman, said she was delighted for the College to receive a 2016 Heywire Innovation Grant, from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, which has enabled the school to facilitate the three Cooking for Cohesion sessions.

"Mohammed and Kaniz Azad will lead students in cooking a recipe that is synonymous with their culture," Mrs Toman said.

The Cooking for Cohesion program invites new migrants and refugees to Rockhampton to share their life journey with students.

The next Cooking for Cohesion Program will be held Thursday, November 3 at 3:30pm with special guest Narissa Quoibia from Liberia.