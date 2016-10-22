31°
Empowering the region

22nd Oct 2016 11:00 AM
TAKING FLIGHT: Birdlife Capricornia - Endangered Yellow Chat Habitat Improvement Project is one of many projects who have received recent funding from the FBA.
TAKING FLIGHT: Birdlife Capricornia - Endangered Yellow Chat Habitat Improvement Project is one of many projects who have received recent funding from the FBA. Roger Jaensch

FITZROY Basin Association (FBA) has awarded community grants to organisations across the region who have shown a keen commitment to achieving positive environmental change.

Fitzroy Basin Association Engagement Manager Rebecca French said the funding empowers local community groups to lead projects that will not only make positive changes to local landscapes but will support special animals and plants in our region and increase community awareness of the environment.

"We are proud to fund almost $100,000 in project activities, from cane toad eradication and endangered yellow chat habitat protection to coastal restoration activities," Mrs French said.

"All the organisations have projects that will contribute to the protection and enhancement of our beautiful natural assets and provide a cleaner, greener and more connected community.”

The projects, which are supported by Fitzroy Basin Association through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Programme, include:

Greening Australia - Cane Toad Challenge Project

Birdlife Capricornia - Endangered Yellow Chat Habitat Improvement Project

Conservation Volunteers Australia - Caring for the Curtis Coast Project

Genyadaba - Mulambin Beach Enhancement Project

Capricorn Coast Landcare Group - Envirolink Cleaner-Greener Community Engagement Project

Capricornia Catchments - Friends of Lammermoor Native Gardens Project

"FBA is always keen to partner with like-minded community groups to improve environmental values and enhance capacity and skills for the benefit of the entire community.

"If you believe your group has a similar aim please get in touch," said Mrs French.

To inquire about supporting the above projects as a volunteer or find out about the 2017 community grant rounds please contact FBA at http://www.fba.org.au-

/contact/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  environment environmental awareness environmental projects fba fitzroy basin association

