Emu Park's massive tourism injection

MASTER PLAN: The Emu Park Revitalisation Project, stretching from Peace Park to the Main Beach. The State Government has put $1.8million towards the project.

IT IS a proposal that's been in the works for 12 years, now the Emu Park Foreshore master plan is into its final stages.

Following yesterday's announcement of a $1.8 million investment from the Queensland Government, Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig is excited for Emu Park's overall tourism potential.

Mr Ludwig said it was a timely announcement and called it an early Christmas present for the Capricorn Coast.

"I'd like to thank the State Government for sharing Council's passion and vision to make our region a premier coastal tourist destination,” mayor Ludwig said.

"I also want to acknowledge the ongoing, proactive representation from our hard-working local Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, on behalf of Council and the entire Capricorn Coast community. She secured got an initial $250,000 commitment and has worked closely with Council to help secure this further major funding commitment for the State Government.

"The additional $1.8 million in funding for the Emu Park Foreshore forms part of an overall $4.5 million master plan - including $2.4 million from Council and $300,000 from the Bendigo Community Bank - to revitalise the southern end of the Capricorn Coast.”

Plan B Concept. Contributed

Mr Ludwig said this next $4.6m stage of the Emu Park Foreshore Master Plan will cover Master Plan Areas B to E(https://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/documentcenter/view/7847), spanning from Emu St through to Main Beach, allowing council to complete 90% of the entire project over the next two to three years.

"Effectively it will be a major transformation to Emu Park when it is done. The only stage left will be the linkages to and revitalisation of the Peace Park area ,” he said.

"The beauty about how we have approached this has been putting in place the big master plan that has allowed us to progressively roll it out in well-planned stages. We have re-invested and got great outcomes. That success builds on success.

"Not only that, the amount of contributions from the community as a collective have been amazing.”

Some of the works soon to begin include re-modelling car parks, upgrades to bus facilities, improvements to Emu St, the planting of trees all throughout the area and connections to the viewing deck to the CBD.

For more information and to see the master plan, go to Livingstone Shire Council website.