Historic iconic Rockhampton building to be demolished

Council voted unanimously in 2012 to demolish the old Kalka Railway station at Kershaw Gardens because termite damage would be too expensive to repair. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.

ONE of Rockhampton's iconic buildings will be demolished by the end of next week.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford said contractors began gently dismantling the North Rockhampton Railway Station on Monday morning.

"So far the asbestos has been removed from the interior of the building and work has started on the exterior of the building," Cr Rutherford said.

"The contractor will be salvaging suitable materials for recycling and reuse where possible. We're estimating work will be completed by the end of next week.

"The railway station is being removed as part of the Kershaw Gardens redevelopment project. That general area will be the location of a large shelter suitable for community events and a picnic area."

Council unanimously voted to tear the building down in March 2012.

They attributed the decision to an estimated $128,000 repair bill after termites chewed through the building, which was constructed by hand from local materials.

Tom Wyatt is ropable that the old railway station at Kershaw Gardens has been left to fall into such disrepair that it is to be pulled down. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK290312crail2

The decision came under fire by the former Parks and Gardens director Tom Wyatt, who attacked council for its "lack of care and vision".

Rockhampton National Trust Working Group founding member Paul Bambrick also slammed the decision, describing the station as a "colonial icon".

"We understand that community members might be disappointed, however Council has preserved and currently maintains three railway stations that are similar at Mount Morgan, Archer Park and the Heritage Village," Cr Rutherford said yesterday.

"Previous requests for interested parties to put the building to use were unsuccessful."