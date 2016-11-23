'Enough is enough' Williams blasts player poaches

HAPPY DAYS: Capras coach Kim Williams is pleased with the new feeder arrangements with Gold Coast Titans.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fed up with local juniors being poached by rival and more established clubs, Capras coach Kim Williams is delighted with his club's affiliation with the Gold Coast Titans.

His tenure at the club is only 12 months old but his influence has been remarkable.

Williams said the Titans coming on board as a parent was "the most positive event for the club and for himself".

"For me in trying to develop and provide a pathway for our juniors, it is simply the best thing to happen in this area for a long time," the coach explained.

"It is surprising that a club hasn't jumped on board in this region before now.

"To increase their feeder club system makes sense and to have such a fantastic rugby league nursery under their guidance is a real bonus for us both."

Williams spoke of his disappointment of rival club's poaching CQ talent, saying it "goes against the NRL's philosophy".

"This year we have seen five of our best 17-year-olds poached by Brisbane-based teams and I am disappointed that they do that," he fired.

"But this program enables us to keep the kids here, knowing they will have a direct pathway to the top.

"Hopefully it stops the flow of good juniors leaving here. We have been promoting that for a while now but it hasn't gotten through. It definitely will now though, it is the start of a great period for us."

Williams already has an existing and fruitful relationship with Titans boss Neil Henry from his time with the Mackay Cutters. He is a coach who is unperturbed with getting fringe players on board but said it would be a bonus.

"I know Neil well. We both had real success up north. It was a great working relationship, very open.

"I have only ever worried about things I can control. But no doubt getting quality fringe players will help each week."