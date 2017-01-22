34°
Ex-coach shares thoughts on Hunt's move to Dragons

Pam McKay
| 22nd Jan 2017 5:02 PM
Ben Hunt of the Broncos during the NRL semi-final match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at 1300 Smiles Stadium in Townsville , Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Ben Hunt of the Broncos during the NRL semi-final match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at 1300 Smiles Stadium in Townsville , Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

RUGBY LEAGUE: Terry Hansen says the move to St George Illawarra could provide a fresh spark for champion halfback Ben Hunt.

Hunt will play with the Dragons next year after signing a six-year, multi-million dollar contract, making him one of the highest-paid players in the game.

Hansen coached Hunt during his high school years at St Brendan's College in Yeppoon and is convinced his decision to move to Sydney is based on "some sound logic”.

"I think that Ben would have made these decisions for the right reasons. He's not the sort of person that leaps without putting a lot of thought into it,” Hansen said yesterday.

"I know there was a story out there that Ben wanted to be a lifetime Bronco but sometimes circumstances change and I'd be very confident that Ben has made his decision based on some sound logic.

"And, as you well know, it's not a longevity thing, rugby league, so you've got to make hay while the sun shines.”

Hansen said the change could well prove a positive for Hunt, who has played 166 games for the Broncos since making his NRL debut with the club in 2009.

"I think sometimes a fresh start and a new club can be very good for players, I've seen it happen before,” he said.

"I'm not saying Ben was stale at the Broncos or anything like that but sometimes a fresh look at things and a new start can be good.

"It could very well be just what he needs, not that he was out of form at all.

"I've been involved in the game for a long, long time and I've watched a lot of rugby league and no way known was Ben not pulling his weight. He still had a very, very good season last year.”

Hansen said Hunt was well worth the reported six-figure price tag.

"Ben's in the top three or four halfbacks in the country and in this game your 6, 7, 9 and 1 are always going to draw the big money because they're such important positions,” he said.

"I haven't really had a good look at their roster but St George is steeped in history and it's always been a very sound rugby league club so I would imagine for them to spend that sort of money to buy a halfback they must have a fairly decent roster there.”

Hansen has long admired Hunt's cool head and ability to read the game but says perhaps his greatest asset is the ability to "step up to the next level” when he has to.

And he is sure a State of Origin call-up is not far away for Hunt.

"I was always confident that Ben would play State of Origin, it was just a matter of when, and I'm still confident that he will,” Hansen said.

"It may not be this year but I do believe that he will make the side within the next two years and when he does he'll probably be there for four or five years.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

