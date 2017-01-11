Ex-student fined for trespassing at his former school

TRESPASSER: An ex-student's visit to a North Rockhampton high school was not welcomed.

RILEY Michael Miller-Moore said just wanted to visit his former teachers as the school year came to a close.

But a drop in on November 22 to a north Rockhampton high school ended in a $250 fine for the 17-year-old.

Miller-Moore pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to trespassing yesterday, after he and two other male friends entered the school.

The court heard one of the boys was carrying a bottle of beer.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stafford said the group had visited a geography classroom before eventually leaving the grounds via the oval.

It was the school's principal who had made a complaint about the 2.10pm visit.

Miller-Moore's defence said the teenager had gone to the school to "get a drink of water" and visit an old teacher.

"(He) had to leave halfway through last year when it became clear his QCE points were not sufficient to graduate," the court heard.

"He made a decision to attend the school and thank a teacher with whom he had a good relationship with."

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Miller-Moore $250 and did not record a conviction.