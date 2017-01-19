Excitement builds over Da Vinci exhibition

"WE HAVE something other cities would love to have.”

Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher boasted the upcoming Da Vinci Machines exhibition was destined to become a significant cultural asset for the community.

The Artisans of Florence International travelling exhibition features in excess of 60 models of machines recreated from 15th-century innovator, Leonardo da Vinci.

It is one of three major installations to celebrate the Rockhampton Art Gallery's 50th year and will be on display from March 18 to May 21.

The exhibit came before the community services committee yesterday morning as the gallery director sought approval to set a modest $5 entry fee to offset the costs.

But the focus was not on the cover charge, which was approved unanimously.

Instead, councillors praised the incredible opportunity to bask in excess of 60 models of machines recreated from original Da Vinci drawings.

Councillor and airport chair Neil Fisher said he envisioned a strong promotion to the three-quarters-of-a-million visitors through the Rockhampton Airport.