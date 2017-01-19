EXCLUSIVE: CQ jobs on the way thanks to $16.6M cash splash

WORKING CLASS: 600 jobs are set to be supported across the state.

FUNDING worth over $16.6 million has been allocated to Central Queensland in order to support more than 600 jobs across the state while upgrading important regional infrastructure.

The jobs and infrastructure boost comes from the $200 million Works for Queensland program with Capricornia councils being urged to submit their job-creating projects.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, Jackie Trad said priority for funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost.

"The Palaszczuk government is absolutely committed to creating jobs in the Rockhampton region and this innovative program will deliver on this commitment," Ms Trad said.

"It will serve a double duty - supporting more than 600 jobs across the state and upgrading important regional infrastructure."

Ms Trad said the program allocations had been developed with the LGAQ to ensure that the grants would target areas where they would be most valuable.

"Every member of the Palaszczuk government is focused on job creation and this program has been fast tracked to benefit our regional communities sooner," Ms Trad said.

"The full $200 million has been allocated across 65 regional councils on the basis of population and local unemployment, providing a boost to every regional community, town and city.

"We have been working closely with councils and the LGAQ since coming to government and we are confident that councils will be able to deliver important local projects for their communities."

LGAQ acting chief executive Sarah Buckler welcomed the government's announcement, saying local government was a key regional employer and should be part of any job creation program.

"The LGAQ and councils have long argued that the most successful job creation policies focus on grass roots projects that make a difference to communities across the state. Works for Queensland does that,'' Ms Buckler said.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said councils across the Rockhampton region would benefit from the funds.

"This program brings our councils and the state together to stimulate the local economy and deliver improved infrastructure," Mr Byrne said.

"Funds could go to a wide variety of projects like improving the condition of local roads or upgrading important community infrastructure like sports facilities and swimming pools."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the announcement was a great example of the State Government and councils working together to deliver for their communities.

"I urge our local councils to jump on board to identify projects which will create jobs and improve liveability in our fantastic region," Mrs Lauga said.