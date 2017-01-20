EXCLUSIVE: $20M river front project rising up

WITHIN weeks, Rockhampton residents can expect to see the new Gallery Apartments rising from the ground on Victoria Parade.

In November, earthworks began at the site of the 10-storey, spacious 30-apartment, $20 million development and Rockhampton property developers Andrew Beaumont and Wayne Riddell say the project is progressing well.

Following an ease-off in work over the Festive Season, Mr Beaumont said contractors had returned in the New Year and were working hard to get the project off the ground - literally.

"Excavation is pretty well now at the depth we are going for the basement level," Mr Beaumont said.

"There will be concrete-piling contractors there on site next week for another couple of weeks and once that basement slab is poured we will start to see it come up fairly quickly.

"We are expecting to be at ground floor by March and from that point you'll see a new floor approximately every two weeks."

GOING UP: An artist impression of the finished Gallery Apartments. Work on the project starts by the end of the month. Contributed

Mr Beaumont expected the 'shell' of the building to be complete mid-year before the fitting-out phase begins.

"You'll find the fitting out of the project will take four to five months. We are still pushing for completion and apartment owners to be moving in for Christmas 2017," he said.

With action at the site of the Gallery clearly visible, Mr Beaumont said interest in the project had increased, and expected to increase further as construction progresses.

"Now that construction has started and people can see excavators we have noticed the inquiry rate has increased significantly," he said.

"We have actually just had another fantastic two-bedroom and study on level seven go under contract in the past fortnight.

"We have 13 out of the 30 apartments under contract, which is pleasing. Particularly considering we are in the very early stage of construction.

"Once we start to see that shell go up and it is visible from the bridge and the street, I have no doubt that enquiries will continue to gain momentum.

"The higher price point apartments have really been welcomed; we only have one of those, a three-bedroom and media room on level seven, left."

Gallery Apartments Leanna Fenech, Andrew Beaumont and Wayne Riddell.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK160916agallery

Another exciting aspect of the project will be the impressive ground-floor restaurant; one Mr Beaumont says will fill a void in dining options along that section of the river front.

"It is a great size restaurant, it is at the same podium level as the Pilbeam Theatre so it is really going to blend in nicely with the theatre and the art gallery," Mr Beaumont said.

"There is not a lot down in that area so it will be a welcome addition. Our plan is to have all day trading for that operator. Our preference is breakfast, lunch and dinner, six to seven days a week.

"The same designers we've engaged, Dunn+Moran Landscape Architects, designed the Empire's retail and it is important that we get the retail right. There are so many elements that go into a successful retail outlet and we think this one will be really well received."

Overall, Mr Beaumont said the construction of Gallery Apartments was a positive step forward for the region and he hoped it would prompt further development.

"It is really important that we see projects like this come out of the ground because they give other developers and investors confidence to go ahead with their projects," he said.

"I can recall when Empire was under way, people came through from out of town and would say 'well okay, Rockhampton is a place where we can invest, there's obviously activity here'.

"In terms of the broader region I think it is a really good project for the region and hopefully we see a few more coming out of the ground in 2017."