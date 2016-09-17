28°
EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about the $20M Gallery

Melanie Plane
| 17th Sep 2016 9:36 AM
GOING UP: Gallery Apartments project manager Leanne Fenech and Rockhampton developers Andrew Beaumont and Wayne Riddell at the site where Gallery Apartments will be situated.
GOING UP: Gallery Apartments project manager Leanne Fenech and Rockhampton developers Andrew Beaumont and Wayne Riddell at the site where Gallery Apartments will be situated. Allan Reinikka ROK160916agallery

GALLERY APARTMENTS

  • $20 million project set to start in November
  • 10 Storeys with 30 apartments
  • High-end luxury restaurant
  • Site will flow seamlessly to the Rockhampton Art Gallery and Pilbeam Theatre
  • Large, spacious apartments all with river views
  • Limited number of riverview and riverfront 2 bed; 2 bed plus study; and 3 bed plus media apartments remaining
  • Priced from $425K - $505K
  • Construction expected to finish by Christmas, 2017

EARLY next year, Rockhampton residents can expect to see a crane on the city's skyline for the first time in two years.

Rockhampton developers Wayne Riddell and Andrew Beaumont have exclusively revealed construction of the region's next multi-million dollar riverbank development, Gallery Apartments, will start in November.

The 10-storey, spacious 30-apartment development comes with a $20 million price tag and will feature a high-end restaurant on the ground level which is adjacent to the Rockhampton Art Gallery and Pilbeam Theatre.

CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE

After months of meticulous planning, Mr Beaumont, with development partner Wayne Riddell, said it was exciting to finally prepare to put shovel to dirt.

"I enjoy the construction stage and making sure we fulfil the expectations of all of our buyers. Earthworks construction will commence in November,” Mr Beaumont said.

"There's a basement level for car parking and then nine levels of apartments and level one, or the podium level, will have a restaurant as well which will overlook the river and it will be adjacent to the Pilbeam Theatre and the Art Gallery.

"It will be a great project, it's probably one of the best sites on the river. It's a fantastic site with really good frontage, great aspect over the river and beside some wonderful buildings.

"It will be a 14-month construction program. We would be looking to have owners moving in by next Christmas.”

REVEALED: Gallery Apartments will change the face of Rockhampton&#39;s riverfront. An artist impression depicts what it will look like once completed.
REVEALED: Gallery Apartments will change the face of Rockhampton's riverfront. An artist impression depicts what it will look like once completed. Contributed

LOCAL JOBS

With the local economy in mind, Mr Beaumont said he and Mr Riddell had tried to take advantage of as many local resources as possible.

"The only external consultants are the architects, every other consultant and contractor will be local,” he said.

"We have engaged Cottee Parker Architects, they're one of the best in the state, they are doing the Queen's Wharf project in Brisbane and we've also engaged Dunn + Moran Landscape Architects who did Empire and who just picked up the Best Commercial Gardens award.

"We are very mindful of having a really nice landscaping element in the front so it's a nice transition from Gallery to the Art Gallery and the Pilbeam Theatre space as well.”

RESTAURANT

As for the podium level restaurant, Mr Beaumont said prospective diners could expect a high-end local dining establishment.

"We have had two potential operators looking at the restaurant and we have one favoured on at the moment but until we start construction we can't nominate them,” he said.

"But they will be brilliant if we are lucky enough to have them come on board, they will be a fantastic asset. They will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will be a nice high-end establishment. They're experienced local operators that understand the market.”

ECONOMY

At a time when all sectors of the market are a little flatter, Mr Beaumont said it will be great for the region to see a crane in the sky.

"This is a $20m project, it's a significant boost for the region when times are difficult out there. You then have the ongoing benefit, once construction is complete, of a restaurant which will employ additional staff,” he said.

"Lets not forget the additional rate payer base we are growing. Over the last 10 years, the Rockhampton Riverbank developments have made a huge contribution to the rate payer base for the region.”

POTENTIAL BUYERS

Mr Beaumont said his and Wayne Riddell's experience developing Empire and Salt would pay off for potential buyers at Gallery.

"The more of these projects we do, the more things we learn," he said.

"They will be on average the biggest apartments on the riverbank so they are really targeted at owner occupiers.

"There are a few things we have developed as we've gone along. We actually have a back-up generator which will be installed to give people comfort that there won't be a lift issue if there are power failures.

"There is also very good security in this project, video security, lift security to different levels - it's really targeting the owner occupier market.”

Momentum is also building on the sales side of the development with project manager Leanne Fenech having already negotiated contracts for a large portion of the 30 apartments available; an impressive feat in the current market.

"Forty per cent of the apartments are under contract,” Ms Fenech said.

"Gallery is purely residential and with only 30 apartments, it makes it quite exclusive. All of the apartments will have river views and high-end finishes.

"Our biggest draw-cards have been the location, the on-site restaurant and the size of the apartments.

"Most of our buyers so far are 50 and over but we also have our youngest buyer who is in his late 20s.”

Topics:  andrew beaumont, construction, fitzroy river, gallery apartments, rockhampton development, rockhampton economy, wayne riddell

