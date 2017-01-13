EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting girlfriend

Former Melbourne Storm and Capras player Russell Webber is accused of assaulting his then girlfriend

A FORMER football star is facing a series of charges after his girlfriend allegedly jumped out of a car he was driving in fear for her life.

Russell James Webber, 27, stands charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, and grievous bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant appeared on behalf of Webber in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the first mention of the case.

Webber, a former Capras player who was signed to the Melbourne Storm when he was just 16 years old, was not required to attend.

Police will allege on June 12, 2016, the victim jumped from a car in fear for her life and suffered permanent injury as a result.

The woman allegedly has permanent nerve damage in her leg and four bulging discs in her back as a result of the incident, which gives rise to the grievous bodily harm charge.

It will also be alleged Webber threatened his then girlfriend and pulled her hair throughout the incident.

The case has been set down for a committal mention on February 8.

Webber has not yet entered a plea.