EXCLUSIVE: Investors splash millions across Rocky

A SOUTHERN couple with their finger on the Rockhampton property pulse has splashed about $3.5M on commercial sites in the city's north in the past three months.

Knight Frank Rockhampton Commercial Sales & Leasing Consultant Jonathon Offord exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin the investors, who are based in Sydney, have identified the region as "fantastic value with potential returns of 8-10% as opposed to the 4-5% returns buyers are seeing in the southern markets. We are seeing buyers purchasing on strong leases with high yields."

Mr Offord said the investors have recently purchased three properties in Berserker St, High St and Musgrave St before spending a further $1.6M on a commercial retail strip on Musgrave Street just before Christmas.

"The Musgrave Street strip settled just prior to Christmas on a circa 10% return after being on the market for no longer than 3 weeks,” Mr Offord said.

"The buyers have purchased purely as investments and will keep the tenants that are currently in there as long as they can.

"Most of the properties purchased have three or five year leases in place with one of the properties having a new 10 year lease.

"They are looking at other property with us at the moment and we are working with them to meet their commercial portfolio needs.”

A strip of shops on Musgrave St recently sold for $1.6M. Knight Frank

The Sydney couple said they were attracted to Rockhampton as it is a stable market with multiple supporting industries and growth areas making the commercial market a very secure and stable investment giving investors upwards of 10% net rental returns.

"While you can get returns in other parts of QLD the yields are not as high and the local market are not stable enough for long term investment. In NSW the growth is great but you are sacrificing yield for growth which is not ideal,” the investors explained.

"There is lot of potential in the Rockhampton market - I think it is has great potential for stable long term investment with excellent yields for investors.”

The couple aren't the only ones who have identified Rockhampton's commercial return potential.

Mr Offord said Knight Frank Rockhampton was currently experiencing a high demand for these tenanted investments from all over the country.

"Another southern investor recently purchased a Dempsey St property for $535K without even viewing it in person,” he said.

GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

290 Quay Street - $980,000 (8% Return)

384 French Avenue - $425,000 (9.5% Return)

33 Macquarie Street - $960,000 (10% Return)

194 Alexandra Street - $990,000 (8.7% Return)