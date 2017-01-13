35°
EXCLUSIVE: New furniture store set to open doors despite 2016 closures

Chloe Lyons
| 13th Jan 2017 1:36 PM
A new furniture store is set to open its doors in Rockhampton this year.
A new furniture store is set to open its doors in Rockhampton this year.

DESPITE two furniture retailers closing down in Rockhampton during 2016, a new furniture store is set to open its doors this year.

Furniture and homewares store Early Settler have put out the call on job website Seek and are on the hunt for a store manager, casual sales assistant and assistant store manager for their new location.

Early Settler currently have seven stores across Queensland and stock items from outdoor to indoor furniture, bathroom and bedroom accessories, lighting and fans.

Mayne Furniture and Far Pavilions, both in the Red Hill Homemakers Shopping Centre, closed down last year.

The company said it was unable to provide details about the location and opening date of the store today, but more information will be available early next week.

It follows the announcement of the department store Harris Scarfe opening in Stockland Rockhampton.

Topics:  business early settlers furniture homewear jobs store opening

Local Partners

