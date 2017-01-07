EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

TALK about a gold mine.

Barry Nicholson of Ray White Gracemere says Mount Morgan is attracting an increasing amount of interest from out of state property investors.

The real estate agent said the area's inquiries had grown at least 10% over December, since it was revealed Western Australia based company Carbine Resources hoped to have shovels in the ground in the first half of 2017 at the Mount Morgan Mine. Read more here.

"Mount Morgan is actually quite interesting at the moment, with the mine possibly going ahead,” Mr Nicholson said.

"We are still getting buyers contacting us from New South Wales and Victoria, so that market is picking up again.

"There are buyers looking through there regularly now... so far this week I am on my third tank of petrol.”

And looking at recent sales data, the comments ring true.

Two people from New South Wales' Church Point area snapped up a 1,012 square metre property on December 16.

POT OF GOLD: Property on Morgan St sold for over $90,000 RP Data

It was only on the market for seven days.

Over $90,000 was paid for the two bedroom, one bathroom property on Morgan St, despite it last being sold for $57,000 in 2005.

Mr Nicholson said Mt Morgan presented a solid investment opportunity, with the promise of a stable return.

"Most of the properties in Mt Morgan do rent reasonably quick on a regular basis,” he said.

"They are priced well and they do sell reasonably quick - it's the affordability that's key.

"This is all really positive for Mt Morgan. It's positive feedback and a positive attitude.”

SUBURB SNAPSHOT

Houses in Mt Morgan:

Change in median price (5yrs): -9.7%

Annual change in median price (10yrs): 1.6%

Median asking rent: $200 pw

Average days on market: 131 days

*Based on Suburb Scorecard updated monthly. Statistics based on July 2016.

(Source: RP Data)