Exercise Wallaby sends sales sky high

Pandora Rockhampton manager Stevie Crescenzei shows off one of the best sellers at the Stockland store since the Singaporean Army have come to the region for Exercise Wallaby 2016.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

PANDORA workers in Rockhampton have been swamped with customers but they couldn't be happier.

Store manager Stevie Crescenzei said customers always started to build about his time of the year.

Ms Crescenzei said Exercise Wallaby had brought a flood of Singaporean soldiers to the store.

"Having the Singapore Army visit the region is fantastic for local busi- nesses and the greater community,” she said.

"It's a very unique opportunity that we look forward to every year.

"We're very lucky to be a part of it and always appreciate having the Singapore Army here.”

Ms Crescenzei said a big attraction to buying jewellery in Australia was the conversion rate.

"The exchange rate is a lot better ...we actually figured it out, we got one of the Pandora catalogues from Singapore one of the gentlemen brought it in for us, and we were comparing prices and exchange rates,” she said.

"An $89 bracelet converts to $92 Singapore dollars but then in their catalogue it is $119.

One of the most popular items are bracelets, this one will set you back $524.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

"So the guys are making the most of it while they're here and they get their 10% off when they go to the airport because they get their tax back.”

She said the most popular items sold were $500 bracelets, with some soldiers treating themselves to a leather band.