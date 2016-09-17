Experts called in as explosive discovered at Rocky home

POLICE are guarding a residence in Frenchville following the discovery of a hand grenade this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said Rockhampton Police were called to a Murphy St home at 1.10pm after someone at the residence found the grenade while cleaning out the garage.

"We are now waiting for Australian army officials to arrive to determine whether the grenade is live or not,” the spokeswoman said.

"We are guarding the scene basically to make sure no-one goes near it.”

The spokeswoman expected police to remain at the scene for some time.