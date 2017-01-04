How rain that fell 250km from Rocky will flow through city

TOWNS up north are bearing the brunt of recent rainfall across Central Queensland.

With reports of falls of more than 400mm in the past 24 hours in places south of Sarina, many would be forgiven for thinking it won't have an impact on Rocky.

But while the deluge is taking place about 250km away from Rockhampton, much of the falls will end up in the Fitzroy River.

The catchment for the Fitzroy River, which is a part of the Fitzroy Basin, is a water system.

To the north, the basin includes Nebo and communities along the Isaac and Connors rivers, both of which are currently on flood watch.

While Rocky hasn't recorded falls in the 400mm category the water will still eventually make its way downstream to the Fitzroy River thanks to the intertwining river systems and rising waters.

However a Rockhampton spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the falls up north were nothing to set alarm bells ringing.

"At this stage it's still up in the Isaac and Connors rivers and takes a few days for the water to come down," he said.

He said it was only minor flooding at the moment which was no cause for concern just yet.

"Rain in Rockhampton will ease off over the next few days with mainly just showers through til Thursday," he said.

FIVE FACTS ABOUT THE FITZROY BASIN

* The Fitzroy Basin in central Queensland is 142, 665 square kilometres in size. It is the largest catchment draining to the Great Barrier Reef lagoon.

* The Fitzroy Basin's namesake, the Fitzroy River, is formed by the joining of the Mackenzie and Dawson rivers at Duaringa.

* Rockhampton is the only major city with a population of around 65,000 located along the banks of the Fitzroy River near its delta. To the north, the basin includes Nebo and communities along the Isaac and Connors Rivers. It includes creeks that originate just past Emerald to the west. It extends south to land that drains into the Dawson River, which flows through the town of Biloela and smaller rural communities like Wowan and Injune, more than 500km south of Rockhampton.

* More than 3700 agricultural businesses operate in the Fitzroy Basin region - most of these produce beef cattle. Around 20% of Queensland's 12 million head of cattle are grazed in the Fitzroy Basin.

* Around 230,000 people live and work in the communities of the Fitzroy Basin.