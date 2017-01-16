33°
EXPLAINED: Why Rocky people are sweating up a storm

Matty Holdsworth
| 16th Jan 2017 11:41 AM Updated: 11:56 AM
As the temperature soars in CQ, it will be a challenge to keep cool.
As the temperature soars in CQ, it will be a challenge to keep cool.

AS THE mercury rises in Central Queensland, The Morning Bulletin called in the experts to explain just what is causing the region's heatwave.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said it was the high humidity to the north causing the shocking temperatures.

Scarily, while the temperatures are forecast to push into the high 30s later this week, it will feel even hotter.

"Later this week, as it progresses, we have a broad area of low pressure that is going to extend into the Southern half of the state," the spokesperson revealed.

"The way that the air moves around in a low pressure system, it moves in a clockwise direction so basically coming from the north of the continent, right down over the interior and even from the coastal areas, straight into the southern parts of the state.

"That is going to cause those very warm air conditions and quite moist conditions towards the coast to make it hot, sticky and humid.

"It will happen Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, expecting the area to get up to 39 on Thursday. The main issue is very warm conditions coming in from the north of the country."

Five day forecast

  • Today max 33 degrees
  • Tomorrow max 34 degrees
  • Wednesday 35 degrees
  • Thursday max 39 degrees
  • Friday max 39 degrees

Heatwaves are a common weather event for Queensland, particularly in summer.

"They're not overly rare in summer, you get these patterns that come across the country," he said.

"We generally get a few waves of this come through, not overly significant.

"It will feel very hot. It is always very hard to calculate until the day but it will definitely feel hotter than what the actual temperature says.

"It is those sticky conditions that cause it to be really uncomfortable."

Six tips to avoid sweating up a storm

1. Keep yourself squeaky clean - shower at least once a day

2. Use antibacterial soap - wash thoroughly

3. Towel off properly - ensure you are completely dry. It is harder for bacteria to breed with dry skin

4. Apply industrial strength deodorants - they help mask the smell of bacteria on the akin

5. Keep clothes clean - change clothes regularly to keep the body odour at a minimum

6. Cut down on hot and spicy foods - aroma of garlic and onions, caffeine or alcohol may cause increased sweating

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meterology central queensland weather heatwave rockhampton

