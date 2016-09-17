Explosive Frenchville discovery

A FRENCHVILLE resident made an explosive discovery while doing some spring cleaning on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were called to a Murphy St residence just after 1pm after a resident discovered a hand grenade while cleaning out their garage.

For safety reasons, police guarded the site of the discovery for more than five hours waiting for Australian Army personnel to arrive and determine whether the grenade was operable or not.

It was eventually determined that the grenade was inoperable.

It's not the first time potentially dangerous army remnants have been found in the Central Queensland region.

Back in 2007, the Bulletin reported Yeppoon resident James Maloney had found a rocket launcher at the dump.

Mr Maloney was sifting around the recycle shop at the Yeppoon Landfill when he came across the rocket launcher, which had been dumped with other military waste.

The rocket launcher was at the time passed on to military officials to determine its origin.

Anyone who comes across discarded military weapons should notify the police.