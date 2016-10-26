Extended leave for councillor Schwarten until December

ROCKHAMPTON Regional councillor Stephen Schwarten has been granted leave from October 17 to December 18.

The Division 7 councillor was absent during the full council meeting yesterday and has previously been granted leave of absence from September 13 to October 14.

On Monday Cr Schwarten advised Chief Executive Officer Evan Pardon that he wished to take a leave of absence.

A medical certificate was provided to council.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she extended her condolences to Cr Schwarten and his family, after the loss of his mother Bonnie Schwarten earlier this month.